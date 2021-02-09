BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri

Embarrassed at the increasing devastating consequences of the Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) on women in Africa, UNICEF in conjunction with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) have initiated fresh measures to contain the ugly trend.

This position was made known by the UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Enugu, Dr. Ibrahim Conteh while delivering an address at the ceremony marking the 2021, International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM, which had the theme “No Time for Global inaction: Unite, Fund and Act to End FGM, (#Act 2 End FGM) held in the Owerri West Council Area of Imo State.

According to Dr. Conteh, the World Health Organization (WHO) WHO had identified FGM as all procedures that involve the partial or total removal of external female genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.

Dr. Conteh who was represented by Unicef Child Protection Specialist, Enugu, Victor Atuchukwu explained that the WHO had classified FGM into four types namely, Clitoridectomy, Excision, Infibulation and Unclassified which includes all other harmful procedures to the female genitalia such as pricking, pulling, piercing, incising and scrapping, cauterization.

Shading more light on the consequences of FGM, Dr. Conteh said that an estimated 200 million girls and women had undergone FGM worldwide, just as 3 million girls/women per year are at risk. Dr. Conteh enjoined the students to guard against FGM in order not to endanger their lives.

Also speaking on the occasion which specifically took place at the assemblies of God Bethel Seminary, Umudibia, Nekede, the Director of NOA in the state – Dr. Vitus Ekeocha noted that the WHO is doing her best to contain the spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic, just as the state government had intensified efforts to tackle the spread of the virus.

Stressing the importance of strict adherence to established safety protocols by all, Ekeocha also counseled female students of the school on the obvious dangers inherent in FGM.

Sensitizing the students on COVID-19 measures, Dr. Ekeocha charged them to always observe the protocols by washing their hands with soap and running water, sterilize their hands, use face masks, keep social distance, including maintenance of hygiene within and outside the school premises.

Ekeocha, who reassured that WHO, is putting in its best to contain Covid- 19, added that Imo State government is also putting measures on ground to prevent and control the deadly virus in the state, urging the citizenry to discard the rumor that Covid- 19 was humanly created to depopulate the world especially Africa.

He also admonished the students on the consequences of FGM and the need to protect the girl child and pointed out that FGM is an obnoxious cultural practice as the state government has outlawed the practice.

In his contribution, the principal of the school, Rev. Okechukwu Amadi said that the school would intensify efforts to ensure that the ravaging COVID-19 preventive measures are maintained by the staff and students.

Rev. Amadi added that the awareness program was a step in the right direction to the school, hence NOA, UNICEF and other interventionist agencies had been doing their best to prevent and to control COVID-19 pandemic.