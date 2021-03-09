ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

The United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF) said it is collaborating with other International Development Partners towards enrolling 5,000 vulnerable persons in the Sokoto State Contributory Healthcare coverage Scheme.

Making the disclosure at the flag off of 4day capacity building for state emumarators on social protection health insurance, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Field Office Sokoto, Mr Mohameden Fall said their targets is to aminsgt other things assist vulnerable people who cannot access medical attention because of poverty or disability.

Mr Fall who noted that both pregnant women, children under five years, adolescence girls and the elderly are targeted beneficiaries of the Universal Health Coverage scheme being executed in collaboration with (SOCHEMA). While noting that the scheme is being mplemented jointly by UNICEF and United Nations Organisations such as ILO, UNDP, and WPP to assist the government in attaining Universal Health Coverage, Mr Fall said beneficiaries shall include vulnerable persons from Silame, Bodinga and Rabah local government areas of Sokoto state

Speaking earlier, Dr Almustapha Danjuma, the Director Planning and Monitoring Specialist with UNICEF, Dr Almustapha Danjuma said the facilitators will through the training be able to identify and enroll people with special needs from the various communities.