The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called for the immediate and unconditional release of 150 students abducted from an Islamic school in Niger State recently.

Advertisements





UNICEF in a statement on Monday expressed concern over the fate of the children taken away by their abductors at Salihu Tanko Islamic School, Tegina, Rafi local government area of the State two weeks ago.

“We are appalled that two weeks after 150 students were abducted from their school, they continue to be held by their abductors,” Rushnan Murtaza, officer in charge and UNICEF representative in Nigeria, said.

Murtaza maintained that the children should be released and retuned safely to their parents and guardians.

She described attacks on schools and students as horrific, noting that children as young as three years, have continued to become targets of armed attacks and kidnapping.

UNICEF, therefore, called on the Nigerian government to take “all measures” to protect schools in the country.

It also urged the government to implement the promise made in the Financing Safe Schools In Nigeria Confence in April this year.

“Schools must be safe places to study and develop, learning should not be a risky endeavour,” the UNICEF representative added.