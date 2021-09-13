The Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Mohammed Baba has disclosed that United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will run its Diversion Programme for Children at the newly constructed Children’s Home in Kaduna state.

Speaking after Governor Nasir El-Rufai had commissioned the building, the commissioner said that the UNICEF Programme will counsel children who ‘’are in conflict with the law.’’

Hajiya Hafsat pointed out that ‘’being minors, they can’t be put in prison, neither can they be detained perpetually in police stations. So, they will be at the Children’s Home.’’

‘’The Diversion Programme for Children will target this kind of children, teach them skills and even basic literacy and numeracy, so that they can be useful to society,’’ she further said.

According to the commissioner, the children who will be attending the programme will either stay in the facility or attend the programme from home, adding that classrooms have been built in the new Children’s Home.

Hajiya Hafsat who thanked UNICEF for the choosing Kaduna state, disclosed that the programme is ‘’being run in Lagos state at the moment but Kaduna state will be the state first state in the north where it will be run.’’

The commissioner said that when the idea was first mooted, UNICEF officials were shown the facility where the programme will be run but ‘’they pointed out that it wasn’t children-friendly. The building used to be the old Remand Home.’’

‘’We are grateful to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), for rebuilding the facility and bringing it up to the required UNICEF standard, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. We are calling on all federal agencies in Kaduna state to also follow the good example of FIIRS,’’ she added.

Hajiya Hafsat praised Governor Nasir El-Rufai for evolving programmes and policies that support women, children and People Living with Disabilities.