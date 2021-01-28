BY ANKELI EMMANUEL |

No fewer than four persons have been confirmed dead, with additional 24 others hospitalised from a strange ailment that has emerged in parts of Sokoto State.

Confirming the development, the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said his government has raised a committee of experts, headed by the state commissioners of Health, Dr Muhammad Inname and Environment, Hon Sagir Dalhatu Bafarawa, with a view to investigating the disease and finding its cure and prevention in no distance time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tambuwal on behalf of the government and the entire people in the state, expressed sadness and heartfelt condolences to the families and relations of those who died from a sickness that has emerged in Helele area of Sokoto Metropolis.

“It has come to the notice of the government that the strange sickness has claimed four lives, three within the Helele community and one while on admission in the hospital. Twenty four other people are currently receiving medical attention in different health facilities in Sokoto”, he said.