United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) has predicted that Nigeria will be the largest producer of mismanaged plastic wastes in 2025.

The environment expert, UNIDO Regional Office in Nigeria, Mr Oluyomi Banjo, made the assertion in a presentation at an event where the governments of Nigeria and Japan and UNIDO signed an agreement to promote sustainable plastic value chain through circular economy practices in Nigeria.

Banjo said Nigeria‘s consumption grew from 578,000 metric tonnes to 1,250,000 metric tonnes while per capita consumption grew from 4kg to 6.5kg, with each citizen consuming 7.5kg.

The figure, he said accounts for 13 percent of total solid waste, adding that Nigeria ranked as the 9th country having coastline generating mismanaged plastic waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

He predicted that by 2025, Nigeria will be the largest producer of mismanaged plastic waste in Africa.

Globally, he said 322 metric tonnes are generated which are expected to double by 2035 and tripled by 2050 if action is not taken.

„12 percent of total amount of solid waste generated are plastics, only 14 percent collected and only 9 percent recycled,“ he said

The project has a duration of 36 months (2022-2025) and a budget of JPY 319,000,000 approximately $2,901,527.

ADVERTISEMENT