The 14th Governing Council of the University of Jos has approved the appointment of Professor Tanko Ishaya, who is currently the deputy vice-chancellor (Academic) as the new vice-chancellor of the university.

This followed the council’s consideration of the recommendation of the joint council and senate selection board at the council’s special meeting yesterday.

According to a press statement issued in Jos by the deputy registrar information and publications, Abdullahi Abdulahi, the appointment will take effect from December 1, 2021 for a single term of five years.

Professor Tanko Ishaya is a professor of Computer Science with Mathematics background.

He obtained his B.Sc. in Mathematics Education in 1992 at University of Jos and began work as a lecturer in Mathematics at the College of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State.