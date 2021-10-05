Senate of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) has approved that the suspended academic activities in the institution should resume with effect from Monday, October 11, 2021.

The decision was taken at the Senate 7th special meeting for the 2019/2020 academic session after considering the report of the university management on the provision of visible physical presence of security personnel in and around the campuses, and the proposal for the resumption of academic activities on Monday, 11th October, 2021.

In a statement issued in Jos by the deputy registrar of information and communication, Abdulahi Abdulahi, he said the Senate reviewed the security situation in the university as regards easy identification of security personnel and saw the need for the provision of more uniforms for them.

He said after their deliberation, the Senate unanimously agreed to make a voluntary donation of some amount of money to support the management in the provision of uniforms for all university internal security personnel.

Meantime, following the meeting of Senate, management of the University of Jos has also approved that the earlier suspended Second Semester Examinations for the 2019/2020 Academic Session, will resume on Wednesday 13th October, 2021, adding that staff and students are advised to disregard any information to the contrary as a revised exam timetable will be released shortly.

In another development, the Plateau State government has opened dialogue with authorities of the University of Jos towards developing a blueprint on how to properly safeguard the life and property of members of the university community at all times.

This came to light when a delegation from the state government visited the university to interact with the university management. The delegation was led by the director general of Plateau State Peace Building Agency, Joseph Lengmang, who represented Governor Simon Lalong.

According to him, the state government wants to partner with the university authorities towards creating systematic and sustainable ways of addressing the security situation confronting the university rather than the ad-hoc approach currently being implemented.

He further said there was need to cross fertilize ideas with the relevant stakeholders including the university management, students and the neighbouring communities among others, in order to develop a robust and holistic security architecture that would guaranty sustainable peace and tranquility within and outside the university.

He believed that there are efforts from some quarters to de-market the university by creating a scenario of chaos, which will have a multiplier effect on Plateau State as a whole, which is why the state government is taking appropriate steps to address the situation.

Receiving the delegation on behalf of the university community, acting vice-chancellor and deputy vice-chancellor (Administration), University of Jos, Professor Gray Goziem Ejikeme, described UNIJOS as an institution that is central to knowledge acquisition in Nigeria and Africa.

The acting vice chancellor said the university management has always taken proactive measures towards addressing security issues on campus and appreciated the Plateau State government for its initiative in pursuing an actionable programme to rebuild confidence among members of the university community, students, parents and guardians.