The Senate of the University of Jos has approved the suspension of the second semester lectures for the 2019/2020 academic session for undergraduate students of the university until June 7, 2021.

The deputy registrar, information and publications of the university, Abdullahi Abdullahi, in a statement issued in Jos yesterday, said this was pending a review of the security situation in and around the university by security agencies.

According to the statement, the decision followed an emergency meeting of the senate which considered the situation that prompted the recent closure of students’ hostels and the advice by the police commissioner for the police to review the security situation and advise the university appropriately in two weeks.

He said the senate deliberated on the matter and ratified the decision of management that all students’ hostels should remain closed to both undergraduate and postgraduate students pending the receipt of a favourable security report.

The statement also noted that postgraduate students are to continue with their academic activities, saying the Directorate of Physical Facilities should make use of the period of the absence of students to undertake all necessary repairs in the hostels.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to please disregard any information not in conformity with the university senate’s decisions as stated above as it is the handiwork of mischief makers.

“The general public is encouraged to always check the University of Jos website www.unijos.edu.ng to verify any information about the university,” the statement added.