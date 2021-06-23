Senate of the University of Jos has recommended the nomination of Professor Gray Goziem Ejikeme to serve as acting vice-chancellor of the university.

Professor Ejikeme’s nomination to serve in that capacity takes effect from 23rd June, 2021 after the completion of the five-year tenure of the 9th substantive vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Seddi Sebastian Maimako.

According to a statement issued in Jos and signed by the deputy registrar, information and publications, Abdullahi Abdullahi said

Senate unanimously nominated Professor Ejikeme to serve as acting vice-chancellor subject to the approval of the minister of education in the absence of a serving governing council for the university.

The statement added that he is to oversee the activities of the university pending the appointment of a substantive vice-chancellor by the university governing council. A letter to this effect signed by registrar of the University of Jos and secretary to senate, Chief Monday Danjem has been issued to Professor Ejikeme.

Professor Gray Goziem Ejikeme, a Professor of Clinical Psychology and Social Work, is a graduate of Psychology, B.Sc. (Hons) from the University of Lagos.

Professor Ejikeme obtained a PGDE and M.Sc. in Clinical Psychology, a Master of Science Degree in Social Work (MSSW) and PhD from the University of Jos among a host of other academic and professional certificates.