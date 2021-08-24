Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU, UNIJOS branch has called on the federal and Plateau State governments, the chairman Plateau State Traditional Council of Chiefs and the chairmen of Jos North and Jos South and Bassa local government areas to protect them and students from incessant killings by miscreants around the university community.

The appeal came yesterday from Comrade Anthony Joro, Bitrus Dagwe, SSANU chairman and NASU respectively.

In a statement they issued in Jos yesterday, the union leaders said, “This satanic, gruesome and unreasonable act was first recorded in September 2001 and has persistently remained so till date. “

According to them, the most unfortunate incident repeated its ugly self on Sunday, 16th August, 2021 and till today, the students and staff are still being targeted for silent killings, with unaccounted numbers still at large.

The duo said this had ushered in a scary scenario where parents and state governments across the federation had to come to the rescue of their children and students by evacuating them from the university environment to safe havens, which eventually led to the abrupt stoppage of the ongoing second semester examinations and the shutdown of all academic activities in the institution.

“As sad as it is, we feel this call for an immediate, drastic and urgent intervention by both the federal and state governments,” they said.