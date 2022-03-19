The Management of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) has denied a newspaper report (not LEADERSHIP) that the tertiary hospital was discriminating against Hausa/Fulani patients in terms of accessing treatment.

The acting Chief Medical Director of the facility, Dr. Pokop Bupwatda, while reacting to a news report titled “How JUTH Denies Hausa/Fulani Treatment For Claiming Plateau State and How Record Officers Compel New Patients to Change State Oringin to Register To See Doctors”, said there was no such system that encourages wrong input of data at Jos University Teaching Hospital and that the facility does not in any way discriminate against any patient that come to access healthcare in the hospital.

He explained that as health professionals, they do not discriminate based on tribe, religion and State of origin, adding that JUTH is a federal health institution that was eastablished by the Federal 0Ggovernment, which serves as a commonwealth for its citizens.

“As professional doctors and health workers, we have taken an oath, that is code of conduct that is expected of us as professionals not to discriminate either based on race, religion, tribe and State origin,” he said.

He further argued that the content of the video making the rounds in the state does not in any way represent the policy of the hospital and the Federal Government, noting that the staff involved in the unfortunate viral video is not a health record staff and had been reprimanded immediately.

“Why do you ask for vital information concerning the patient when they come?

“As public physician, when there is an outbreak of disease, because we recieve patients from Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa and Bauchi States. Sometimes if there is outbreak of cholera, those details as a health record person, you take those states of residence, you may want to know where the person is coming from so that it will give you high index of suspicion,” he said.

