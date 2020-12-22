BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

The vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has said that the sexual harassment cases against three lecturers has not been swept under the carpet adding that the lecturers remain suspended, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Ogundipe disclosed this on Monday at a media parley adding that the Senate of the institution will be meeting soon to take a decision on the cases against a professor and two other senior lecturers.

LEADERSHIP recalls that in 2018, Prof Segun Awonusi of the Department of English was accused by Miss Joy Nwanna of sexual harassment in his office at the Arts Block; whilst in 2019, two senior lecturers, Dr Boniface Igbenegbu of Faculty of Arts and Dr Samuel Oladapo in Department of Economics were caught on camera in a sex for grades exposed by BBC reporter, Kiki Mordi.

The university management suspended the three lecturers to allow for investigations but the cases have not been concluded thus fueling speculations that the cases may have been swept under the carpet.

Fielding questions from the media, Ogundipe explained that because of the COVID-19 global health crisis and the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, the Prof Agomo committee has not met to conclude the cases against the three lecturers.

The VC explained that the senate of the university has not also met because of the ongoing ASUU strike revealing that the lecturers involved in allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct are still under suspension.

On Prof Awonusi’s case, the vice-chancellor said the university was still waiting for the lady, Miss Joy Nwanna, who accused him of sexual harassment, saying: “we are still waiting for the lady to come forward. We have not suspend any action or swept the issue under the carpet.”

On the BBC reporter’s accusation against two senior lecturers, Prof Ogundipe said Kiki Mordi refused to come forward before the committee stressing, “We tried several times to get her to appear before the committee without success.”

According to him: “By January or February, the Senate of the university will meet and take a decision. The committee headed by Prof Agomo of the Faculty of Law is still in existence.

“I want to assure you that if anybody is involved in sexual harassment or collected money from students, the university management will deal with the issue. Prof Awonusi case is not a concluded case and likewise the two others.”