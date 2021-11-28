Minister of youth and sports development, Mr.Sunday Dare has charged youths to channel their talents and energy into sports by creating the new Sunday Bada, Falilat Ogunkoya and others who have walked into the country’s sporting hall of fame.

UNILAG won the hosting right in 2018 after a keenly contest with University of Jos, and he minister was handed the honour of lighting the touch of unity for the Nigerian University Games Association, UNILAG-NUGA, 2022.

According to him this is an opportunity for our youth to compete and exhibit their talent by becoming a great sport men and women in the continent and beyond.

“Gone are the days when you think sport is a mere recreation but sports has created value chain either as medical person in sport, as a sport writer-there are opportunities in sports now and am changing our youth to channel their talents and energy into sports.

“Here in the country, there are quite distance between sport and education and bringing NUGA with over 100 universities across the country, we believe through this we can enroute a new chapter in sport development in our country.”

” Our expectation is that 2022 NUGA would produce new stars in all 38 sporting federation with many athletes to come out that would fit into our national teams with hope of at least 400 young talents that can be trained and nurture and have them dominate the sporting world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While commending the management of UNILAG, ” there has never been any NUGA games that has this ceremony and that shows the commitment, thoroughness of the plan so juxtapose this together with what you will see in execution and hosting of the NUGA game.”