BY DUSTAN AGHEDO |

The vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has raised the alarm over huge increase in the electricity tariff being sent to the nation’s tertiary institutions across the country by the distribution companies, saying the exponential increase in electricity tariff would pose a big problem for the universities in the coming year.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, Prof Ogundipe stressed that the electricity bill in UNILAG for instance had increased to N62 million without the students being on campus, which would be as high as N90 million when students return their resumes.

He said that, “Before the lockdown, in March, 2020, when you look at our electricity bill, it was around N61 million/N62 million. Duringthe lockdown, the bill went to about N30 million, then went up again.

“The last bill that I signed was N62 million and that is without the students being on ground. What this means is that when the students come back, we are going to be paying around N90 million every month. It is going to be a big problem for universities. Not only the University of Lagos. I know of a university that, during the lockdown, they were paying about N35 million for the electricity. At the last count, they were paying around N45 million.

“So, when the students return to campus, it means that the bill will be on the high side and it will be very difficult for universities to pick up that type of bill. Like I said, N62 million we paid last time.

And if we don’t pay on time they disconnect us.

‘’ Also to mention that we paid about N45 million to buy diesel, which we used for about three, four months without students. Hence, you can see the future problem that we have in the area of power supply in the university.”