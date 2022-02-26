The National Executive Council (NEC) of the University of Ilorin Alumni Association has dissolved the two factional executives of the association.

While Dr Wale Fasakin led a faction of the executive, Engr Iswat Lawal led another faction.

The dissolution of the warring executives formed part of the resolutions of the NEC meeting held in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The meeting was convened by the body of past presidents of the Unilorin Alumni Association.

The dissolution followed the adoption of the report of Professor Adegboyega Fawole led-Fact Finding Committee raised as a result of the leadership crisis rocking the association.

The chairman, Body of Past Presidents and retired Professor of Educational Management, David Olufemi Durosaro, presided over the meeting that had representatives from various chapters of the association in attendance.

The NEC also resolved to change the signatories of bank accounts of the association due to allegations of illegal withdrawals from the association’s bank accounts by the leadership of one of the factional groups.

The NEC similarly approved the extension of the tenure of Professor Jeleel Ojuade-led Steering Committee of the Alumni Association pending the election of a substantive executive council.

In its report, Fawole led-fact finding committee opposed the reinstatement of any of the two factional executives and recommended a fresh election to usher in a new executive.