Prof. Saliu Ajao, Chairman, University of Ilorin Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Tuesday, assured of the Union’s readiness to return to the classroom.

Ajao, who spoke with newsmen in Ilorin, said the resumption followed the recent suspension of the nine-month-old national strike by the Union.

The ASUU Chairman commended the students of the institution and their parents for their patience and understanding while the industrial action lasted.

He explained that the Union had to embark on the strike to press home its demands on various issues, whose implementation would complement the progress of the nation’s educational system.

Ajao said that Unilorin lecturers, like their colleagues in other institutions across the country, have returned to their desks and were fully ready to resume teaching, conducting research and engaging in community services.

“The lecturers are prepared to cover as much ground as possible and within the shortest possible time,” he said.

Ajao added that the Union had issued a directive to lecturers with outstanding scripts to mark, to do so without further delay, since the concerned lecturers were also bound to attend statutory meetings and also discharge other responsibilities.

He advised students to do some brushing up and get prepared to return to the classrooms, laboratories and libraries, as soon as the Federal Government issued the enabling directive on the re-opening of Universities for academic activities.

According to him, it was quite unfortunate that all the conditions, which the government initially did not like, were eventually accepted several months after they were first highlighted by ASUU.

Ajao said that the success of the Union in always securing its demands each time it went on strike was built around the deep intellect of members, who always considered all options before pursuing the best of all.

“The honesty, discipline, civility and sincerity of the ASUU leadership are some of the ingredients of the Union’s successes,” he said.

He added that the Union was always open to dialogue and engagement with the authorities, pointing out that ASUU would always offer its best opinions on every situation without fear or favour. (NAN)