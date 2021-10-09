The University of Ilorin, venue of the sixth National Youth Games is already in a competitive mood as the commencement date for the games approaches.

The sports ministry has also put finishing touches to all the arrangements for the successful hosting of the competition which will be held from October 10th – 19th, 2021.

Dr Bode Durotoye, the director of grassroots sports development, says all hands are on deck to put together a grassroots competition that all will be proud of.

According to him, “we have put all things in place and are looking forward to a competition we will all be proud of. A lot of planning has gone into this and we will be seeing the best of grassroots sports in Ilorin next week.

“The much awaited National Youth Games finally has come to reality as youth across the Nation will assemble in Ilorin for National Youth Games.

Thirty seven sports which include athletics, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, handball, weightlifting, swimming and wrestling will be competed for,” Durotoye said.

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, alongside the permanent secretary of the Ministry, Ismaila Abubakar, will declare the Games open.