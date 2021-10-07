Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara State yesterday at its third induction/ oath taking ceremony inducted 33 veterinary doctors into veterinary medicine practice.

Speaking at the event, president, Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), assistant inspector-general of police (AIG), Aishatu Abubakar-Baju, said the veterinary medicine practice provides immense employment opportunities that cut across different government agencies, organisations as well as private practice.

Abubakar-Baju said the VCN is working on policies as well as collaborating with government and non-governmental agencies towards providing employment and other necessities for young veterinary doctors.

“Rest assured that the VCN under my watch will strive to protect your interest as young Vets. We are working on policies as well as collaborating with government and non-governmental agencies geared towards providing employment and other necessities for young Vets either in public or private sectors of the economy.

“The council is also making efforts towards providing adequate and sustainable regulatory framework to enable animal healthcare practitioners to provide needed services and support to government at all levels in ensuring a healthy people and nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

These laws when promulgated will further strengthen animal disease control, improve food safety and hygiene in our abattoirs, and wholesomeness of foods of animal origin,” she said.

The vice chancellor of the university, Prof Sulyman Age, represented by the provost, College of Health Sciences, Professor Olanrewaju Adedoyin, charged the young graduates to make the university proud by being exemplary in their conduct.

In his speech, the dean, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ilorin, Prof Moshood Raji, charged the young doctors never to stop learning and never to forget that veterinary medicine is an art practiced by doctors of veterinary medicine.

The Kwara State governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, said that the state government is partnering with French government on reviving agricultural sector in the state

He charged the graduates to be hard working, exhibit good character and maintain good relationships to attain greatness.