The University of Maiduguri branch of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has appealed to students of the university for understanding on the looming industrial action by the union following the federal government’s inability to honour agreements previously reached by both parties.

The appeal was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the chairman and secretary of the chapter, Dr Abubakar Mshelia Saidu and Hassan Dogo respectively.

The statement said the union strongly believed that students were in the best position to know the disturbing deficiencies in public universities, particularly those that affect them directly such as decayed and grossly inadequate infrastructure including acute shortage of hostels for students, poorly equipped laboratories and lack of modern teaching tools, poor funding which mostly results in insufficient basic equipment, lack of electricity and water on campuses, lack of ICT facilities that are expected to support teaching, learning and research in the 21st Century as well as connecting universities with their peers globally, poor remuneration and welfare of academics among others.

It said being deeply concerned about these pathetic issues, ASUU had been engaging the federal government for several years in order to save public universities from losing their essence and providing qualitative education for children of the poor who cannot afford the exorbitant costs in private universities.

It noted that these legitimate engagements based on international labour laws to which Nigeria was a signatory and principles of collective bargaining as enshrined in the country’s domestic labour laws produced series of agreements between the government and ASUU, including the recently signed Memorandum of Action (MOA) which has not been implemented till now.

