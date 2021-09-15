The Management of the University of Maiduguri (UniMaid), Borno State, has denied reports making the round (not LEADERSHIP) that it was selling job slots available at the institution to employment seekers at N1.5million per slot.

Describing the story as a calculated attempt to compromise the institution’s integrity, being one of the few leading tertiary institutions in Nigeria, a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Wednesday in Maiduguri by the Director Radio and Public Relations of the University, Professor Damjuma Gambo, the management urged individuals or groups that had given inducement or any form of gratification to any member of staff of the University in the name of purportedly securing employment, to take necessary actions to recover their resources from such unauthorised staff.

The report in some of the online media had it that the authorities of the University of Maiduguri were allegedly selling job opportunities at the institution to prospective buyers at mind-boggling sum.

According to the report, government contractors were the ones influencing the appointments apart from nominations from top public functionaries at federal and the state government levels.

But further refuting the allegation, Gambo said the University did not officially authorise the issuance of letters of fresh appointment to anyone for the current recruitment exercise to the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) .

He noted that the only individuals qualified to be captured in the ongoing excercise were those who had earlier been properly screened and issued with duly cleared appointment letters but could not be enrolled to the platform as required by the federal government.

Professor Gambo added: “The attention of the University of Maiduguri management has been drawn to rumours and misconception that officials from the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation are in the University to enrol fresh appointees to the IPPIS.

“This development is a serious concern to the university because it is calculated to compromise its integrity being one of the few leading tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the University did not officially authorise the issuance of letters of fresh appointments to anyone for the current employment excercise to the IPPIS. The only individuals that are qualified to be captured are those who had earlier been properly screened and issued with duly cleared appointment letters but could not be enrolled to the platform as required by the federal government.

“In view of the above, members of the public are strongly advised to disregard such rumours and false claims because they are part of the familiar, well orchestrated attempts to tarnish the good image of the University.”