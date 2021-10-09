All eyes are on the 2021 Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) final coming up at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Pavilion this weekend, with the sickeningly clash between University of Maiduguri Desert Warriors FC and FC Luminaries of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba. This unprecedented final pits the most prolific attack against the meanest defence in the competition. The two teams are seeking to win the collegiate football league title for the first time.

The UNIMAID Desert Warriors so far have a perfect record in the competition, scoring 11 goals from the round of 16. This high-flying performance allowed the North-east side to reach the final of the collegiate football tournament for the first time since inception of the competition.

For Coach Joseph Abuo-led AAUA Luminaries, are in the final as the least goal conceding side in the competition and the first State University to State University to play in the final.

Speaking ahead of the final, the vice president, Nigeria University Game (NUGA), Emeka Ogbu, said, HiFL is one of the best things to have ever happened to Nigeria sports, especially football. “The 2021 season, we recorded a smooth season which recorded great achievements compared to the previous editions. The gains of the HiFL is enormous as it has helped the youths to transition into professional league football and in Nigeria’s league, the highest goal scorer was part of the people that played in the HiFL. “We also want to capitalise on this league to set up the female season which we hope will kickstart next season and this, in partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), was to ensure that the country can produce best talent that will dominate the world in few years to come,” Ogbu said.

Meanwhile, the Federal University of Minna (FUTMinna Transformers) and University of Nigeria Nsuka (UNN Lions) will lock horns for the third place prize. The four teams in the Super Four have scored 24 goals among them from the Round of 16 going into the finals.