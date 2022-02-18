The hope of students of the University of Maiduguri that its institution’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU) might not participate in the one month warning strike has been dashed as ASUU UNIMAID branch after its congress meeting on Wednesday complied with the national body’s directive on the four weeks industrial action.

To this end, the congress mandated the exco to reactivate the Strike Coordinating Committee and include new members as it deems necessary. It urged the committee to swing into action to ensure full compliance by members of the union.

A statement issued by the chairperson UNIMAID ASUU, Dr Abubakar Mshelia Saidu and secretary, Dr Hassan Dogo respectively, said the congress of ASUU, University of Maiduguri met on Wednesday, and received a comprehensive report of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the union held on Saturday, 12th and Sunday, 13th February, 2022 at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Saidu said it exhaustively discussed the report and other sundry issues under any other business (AOB) and at the end of the remarkably well attended meeting, the congress took the following resolutions:

“Congress unanimously endorsed the NEC directive to all branches to embark on one (1) month total, comprehensive and roll-over strike action as from Monday, 14th February, 2022; Congress commended NEC for its strategic decision and wisdom on the roll-over, also called wild-cat strike and for its untiring commitment to improve Public Universities as well as welfare of academics.

“Congress, accordingly declared a one (1) month total, comprehensive and roll-over strike in University of Maiduguri as from Wednesday, 16th February, 2022 in line with NEC directives and urged all academic staff in the University to strictly adhere to the strike regulations. For the avoidance of doubt, there shall be no lectures, no Conferences/Seminars; no statutory meetings of any kind; no supervision of projects of students, no consultations with students, no diversion of examinations/lectures to other places such as institutions within the state amongst other things.

“Congress mandated the EXCO to formally write and inform the Vice-Chancellor of the NEC directive and the stand of the University of Maiduguri branch of the Union on the matter; congress also requested the EXCO to appeal to the University Management for understanding of the necessities of the roll-over strike and not to do anything that will jeopardize, violate or disrupt the strike action in this University given the fact that it is a national strike embarked upon by ASUU in the overall best interest of the university system in Nigeria.

“Congress commended all well-meaning individuals and groups for their well-intentioned interventions and urged them to continue to impress on the Federal Government to meet the demands of the Union within the period of the one (1) month roll-over strike in national interest;

“Congress, once again, appealed to our dear students to remain calm and for their continued understanding in this FGN/ASUU Impasse,” the statement reads.