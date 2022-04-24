The Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri (UniMaid), Professor Aliyu Shugaba, has expressed shock over the demise of the Chancellor of the institution and Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

In a statement personally signed by the Vice Chancellor and made available to journalists on Saturday in Maiduguri, Borno State, he described the death of the late monarch, who is the Chancellor of the institution as a painful exit.

Professor Shugaba said Alaafin of Oyo has demonstrated unparalleled passion and commitment to the development of education in Nigeria and University of Maiduguri in particular.

“Oba Lamidi Adeyemi would specifically be remembered for his sterling leadership, sustained fatherly guidance, support and understanding towards peaceful coexistence and progress of the University,” Prof. Shugaba said.

The statement added that the Vice Chancellor on behalf the Council, Senate and the entire University Community condole with President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the visitor of the institution, the immediate family of the imperial majesty and the entire Oyo Kingdom over the great loss.