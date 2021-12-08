BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

T he Ondo State-owned University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, has increased tuition payable in the institution by 120 per cent. The development has continued to raise dust among stakeholders in the state. The University in the new schedule released by its management, requires non-indigenes and indigenes studying Dentistry in the institution in the preclinical years to pay N2.245 million and N1.320 million respectively.

I learned that the fee to be paid by non-indigenous students is 59 per cent higher than what indigenous students would pay. It was also gathered that courses that attract low fees are Biochemistry as well as Physiology, for which non-indigenous students are to pay N400, 000 while indigenous students are to pay N350, 000 per session.

The sudden increment was described as shocking, inhumane and unacceptable to students and parents based on the economic reality in the country. A student at the institution, Mr Ajayi Kehinde, told me the increment would increase the number of ‘out-of-school children’. “When we were paying N350, 000, it was difficult, where does the government want our parents to get this huge amount of money? This must be looked into,” he lamented.

Also faulting the hike, a parent, Primate (Dr) Ade Ademisokun-Turton, urged Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu not to be arrogant about the call for reduction in the UNIMED tuition. Ademisokun -Turton noted that with about 120 per cent increment, Governor Akeredolu “is damaging the core value of governance.” According to him, “The governor went to a public school and he is a product of grace. A responsible government should make education free for intelligent children, not creating problems for them.

“He should have mercy on these children for God’s sake. If he continues like this, the results may not be too good for the society because some of them, when they become doctors may not show mercy to their patients.

“How would a governor make education costly and make professional courses expensive? Education is supposed to be free because ignorance is more expensive. As a governor, he knows what he pays to the civil servants and he knows he is governing a civil servant state. He also knows that the workers are not paid as and when due and you are increasing the tuition that way! It is a bad development.”

Other parents have voiced out that there will be mass withdrawal from the institution as it is not realistic. The previous fee was difficult enough getting paid for. Lamenting how aware they were of how expensive studying Medicine is, but not close to what theyare currently paying here.

But the institution’s management, through the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Adesegun Fatusi, insisted that there is no going back on the hike in tuition of the institution. “The institution is committed to offering quality education and this position would not be compromised,” Fatusi said when contacted.

Meanwhile, the institution remains shut due to agitations by students as result of the hike in tuition.