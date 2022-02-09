The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) has raised the alarm over the alleged illegal extension of the tenure of the acting general manager, FCT Water Board, Dr (Mrs) Joy Patience Okoro.

The union in a letter to the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, dated January 18, 2022, through its general secretary, Sikiru Waheed, explained that the acting GM is expected to retire from service on April 15, 2022, and as such, was supposed to have proceeded on the mandatory three months pre-retirement leave on January 15, 2022, but she is still in service to date.

The union described her action as a breach of the Extant Public Service Rules Section 100238 which provides that officers are required to give three months’ notice to retire from service before the effective date of retirement.

“And at the commencement of three months officers should proceed immediately on mandatory one-month pre-retirement workshop/seminar for the remaining two months, and retiring officers are expected to take necessary measures to put their records straight to facilitate the speedy processing of their retirement benefits,” the union stated.

AUPCTRE further stated that the Public Service Rule complied with a Federal Government’s circular with Ref. No. HCSE/PS/CSO/556/11/113 dated August 15, 2012, which reiterates compliance by affected public servants.

The union, therefore, urged the FCT minister to use his office to urgently take action on the matter to provide for smooth administrative operations in the Board and douse industrial tension.

AUPCTRE is one of the registered trade unions in Nigeria, affiliated with the NLC, and has jurisdiction to unionize workers/employees in federal and state-owned companies and parastatals.

The union said the permanent secretary and the director, human resources should do the needful since they are supposed to be the custodians of public service rules which must be preserved, calling on the minister, the permanent secretary, and the director human resources to respect the rule of law and see to its implementation.

