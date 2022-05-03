Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) Plc has declared N42.9 billion gross earnings in its unaudited financial statements for the first quarter (Q1), ended March 31, 2022.

The bank’s Q1 results released on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed that, gross earnings up 18 per cent from N36.4 billion in Q1, 2021 to N42.9 billion during the period under review, driven by strong earning assets from on-lending to key sectors in the Nigerian economy

The bank’s financial highlights further revealed net interest income after impairments rose by 27 per cent to N12.9 billion as against N10.1 billion in Q1, 2021, while non-interest income down by 19.1 per cent to N11.5 billion from N14.2 billion in Q1, 2021.

Profit before tax stood at N6.4 billion lower than N7billion declared in 2021, while earnings per share declined to 21 kobo from 23 kobo in Q1, 2021.

Operating expenses up by 3.9 per cent to N18 billion compared to N17.3 billion in Q1, 2021, notwithstanding high inflationary environment; gross loans down by 1.8 per cent at N882.9 billion as against N899.1 billion as at December, 2021; Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio was flat at 4.3 per cent; and customer deposits down 3.5 per cent at N1.31 trillion lower than N1.36 trillion achieved in December, 2021, following the pay down of expensive time deposits.

Speaking on the results, CEO of Union Bank, Emeka Okonkwo, said: “in 2022, we renewed our focus on turbocharging productivity and ensuring we fully leverage the strength of our digital channels, regional network and talent to maximise the bottom line.”

He stated that, “our efforts are gaining momentum and notwithstanding a challenging economic climate in Q1, 2022, our net interest income after impairment grew by 27 per cent compared to the same quarter in 2021 from N10.1 billion to N12.9 billion. Gross earnings are also up by 18 per cent to N42.9 billion against N36.4 billion in Q1 2021.

“This was bolstered by improved asset yields, treasury trading income and revenues from our alternate channels. We are steadily seeing increasing customer adoption with a 36 per cent year-on-year increase in active users on UnionDirect, our agency banking network, and increasing transaction volumes with a 20 per cent YoY growth across our digital channels.”

According to Okonkwo, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 15.6 per cent, its capital position remains strong.

To him, “on the innovation side, we launched SpaceNXT – a purpose-built hub created to encourage innovation and foster collaboration within the Nigerian tech ecosystem. This remains a space where Union Bank desires to maintain a leading position.”

For the rest of H1 2022, he said, the bank will continue to focus on driving productivity, mining targeted opportunities across regions and optimising its digital platforms to deliver improved customer service and acquisition.

Also, the chief financial officer of the bank, Joe Mbulu said, the bank continued to demonstrate resilience in its Q1 2022 results, saying, “we will also continue to drive for a more efficient balance sheet by paying down expensive deposits and pricing our risk assets better.”