Union Bank Plc has reiterated its commitment to supporting small and micro businesses in the country as it said it is continually upgrading its digital channels to ensure that it is not vulnerable to cybercrime attacks.

Speaking with journalists at a webinar, chief brand and marketing officer of the bank, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, said Union Bank will maintain a focus on retail banking and support for SMEs under its new managing director and chief executive, Mr Emeka Okonkwo.

“We are focused on retail banking and SMEs and we will continue to grow brands and offerings that customers need. We are committed to empowering the SMEs segment to enable them to access funds and create values.

“We are trying to make sure we cluster as many of them to create value. It is important to note that it is not only loans that they require, they ask for other needs like access to market, advisory and others.

“On the banking side, we continued to move forward under the new chief executive officer, we have structured our businesses in a way that gave autonomy to our regions. In this case, we have regional directors that oversee the regions,” Ekezie-Ekaidem said.

Speaking on the rise in cybercrime, she explained that the rising global digitalisation has led to rise in cybercrime, adding that the pandemic has forced Nigerians to embrace digital channels.

She said “what we do is to be ahead of the criminals by upgrading our system regularly. If you hear about cybercrime, know that the system was able to detect it due to its efficiency. We will continue to ensure a high level of protection.”