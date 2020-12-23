Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) Plc, has reiterated its commitment to support education and rapidly accelerate access, quality and learning outcomes for Nigerian children and youth.

The bank through its education platform, Edu360, announced a partnership with Kucheza Gaming for the first edition of the Mobo Game Jam, an initiative supported by Digital Schoolhouse and Into Games.

Mobo Game Jam is a global game-making challenge which will see young innovators from across the UK and Nigeria compete to create games that combine creativity, compassion and computational thinking to solve a worldwide problem.

Designed to be accessible to all, the Mobo Game Jam encourages inclusivity, sustainability, and humanity in nurturing young innovators’ ideas.

Individuals and teams aged eight to 18 years are invited to submit a game or game concept that explores how to achieve a future where everyone has access to clean water. Entries must meet a set brief, which will be delivered by the renowned storyteller ‘Grandma Wura’, a fictional character created by Proud African Roots.

Speaking on the initiative, the head, corporate communications and marketing at Union Bank, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem said, “Edu360 is pleased to partner with Kucheza Gaming, Digital Schoolhouse and IntoGames on the Mobo Game Jam; an initiative that cuts across three areas we are passionate about, Education, Innovation and Talent Development.”

Ekezie-Ekaidem stated that, “through the Game Jam, we are creating awareness about social issues and working with young people to proffer solutions. Edu360 remains focused on collaborations and partnerships like this that boost the development of the education sector and build a better, more sustainable future.”

CEO and founder of Kucheza Gaming, Bukola Akingbade added that, “the Mobo Game Jam was conceived to kickstart a path to equipping the next generation of Nigerians with digital skills required to compete in a digital future. Skills like complex problem solving, critical thinking and creativity.”

Union Bank remains committed to supporting initiatives that will deliver a more sustainable future for generations to come. It established Edu360 in 2018 as a platform to rapidly accelerate access, quality and learning outcomes for Nigerian children and youth.