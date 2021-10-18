Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has rewarded 53 of its customers in its Save & Win Palli Promo.

Three of its customers recently won N1 million each in the first quarterly draw, while 50 of the bank’s customers won N100,000 each in the third monthly draw.

The monthly and quarterly draws, which will continue as a build up, is closer to the grand finale draw where one lucky customer will cart away N5 million.

Union Bank’s Save and & Win Palli Promo is a nationwide campaign to give away a whopping N55 million to new and existing customers, as a way of offering Nigerians relief from the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The head of Retail Banking and Digital of Union Bank, Lola Cardoso reiterated the bank’s consistent efforts to give back to customers.

According to her, Union Bank is excited to give back to its customers through the Save & Win Palli Promo, which is one of the many ways we are offering support to Nigerians at this time.

“This promo presents a wonderful opportunity to reward our customers in ways that matter and foster the savings culture among Nigerians. Union Bank will continue to deliver products and services that enable our customers to achieve their personal and business goals,” she said.

She stated that the promo is on until the end of December 2021, saying Union Bank customers can save a minimum of N10,000 monthly and stand a chance to win amazing cash rewards and prizes.