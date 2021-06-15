Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) Plc has rewarded new and existing customers with N55million in its ‘Save & Win Palli’ promo.

Advertisements





The financial institution said: the campaign was introduced to provide relief to its customers as Nigeria continues to grapple with the economic hardship induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and other national issues.

During the promo period which runs from June to December 2021, new and existing customers who save a minimum amount of N10,000 monthly, will qualify to win cash rewards and other prizes.

A total of 350 customers will win N100,000 each in the monthly draws, while six customers will be rewarded with N1 million each during the quarterly draws. The grand finale will take place in December, with one customer winning the grand prize of N5 million.

An additional 300 customers will receive exciting gifts, bringing the total number of winners in the promo to 657.

Kicking off the campaign, the head of retail banking and digital, Lola Cardoso, reiterated the bank’s consistent efforts to give back to customers.

According to Cardoso, “Union Bank is excited to give back to our customers through the Save & Win Palli Promo, which is one of the many ways we are offering support to Nigerians at this time.

“This promo presents a wonderful opportunity to reward our customers in ways that matter and foster the savings culture among Nigerians. Union Bank will continue to deliver products and services that enable our customers to achieve their personal and business goals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Bank customers can top up their savings with multiples of N10,000 to increase their chances of winning in the draws. Winners in the promo will emerge through a series of transparent, electronically- generated draws which will be supervised by relevant regulatory institutions.