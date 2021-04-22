By OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Union Bank has unveiled UnionPro, a proposition designed to provide tailored financial services and solutions to supermarkets and large retail chain stores.

With UnionPro, large retailers can now access a single platform offering a wide bouquet of solutions to enrich their businesses and optimise their offerings. These solutions include agency banking; point-of-sale (POS) terminals; in-store ATM deployments; web payment gateways and access to Union360, a secure web-based solution that offers an end-to-end single point for payments and collections.

The retailers can also benefit from business loans such as overdrafts, short-term finance, distributor finance and invoice discounting finance.

Through this innovative offering, Union Bank said it will strengthen its support for the Nigerian retail sector which continues to show promise despite harsh economic conditions.

Speaking on the launch of UnionPro, divisional executive, commercial banking, Union Bank, Gloria Omereonye, highlighted the key role of large retail stores and supermarkets in boosting the economy.

She also outlined the benefits of the UnionPro proposition while reiterating the bank’s strategic approach to developing innovative services that support its customers.

According to her, “we are proud to support local businesses through tailored products and services that ease the challenges of doing business in Nigeria. With UnionPro, we are making a commitment to work closely with large retailers, providing the necessary support they require to grow and expand their businesses.