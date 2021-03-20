The Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI) on Thursday thronged the National Assembly, Abuja, to seek support for re-enactment of the National Research and Innovation Council (NRIC) Bill.

Led by Dr Theophilus Ndubuaku, ASURI National Secretary General, the Union was received by retired Air Cdr Sani Zakari, Sergeant At Arms of the National Assembly.

In a letter addressed to the Senate President, the Union said that the NRIC bill was meant to fund and coordinate research and development in Nigeria.

The letter, with reference no: ASN/NRIC/S/0103/1, is dated March 18, 2021 and signed by Theophilus Ndubuaku, ASURI National Secretary General.

The letter is titled; Fervent Appeal To Your Patriotic Zeal To Support The Re-enactment of The National Research And Innovation Council Bill To Ensure Better Funding And Coordination Of Research Development.

The letter stated that the NRIC Establishment Bill was sponsored by Sen. David Umaru, and backed by the then Chairman, Senate Science and Committee, Sen. Robert Boroffice and co-sponsored by 60 senators.

The bill was first passed by the 8th National Assembly in 2018, transmitted on Aug. 2, 2018 “but was returned to NASS by the President, citing some grey areas.’’

The Union noted that the NRIC is a verbatim pull out from the National Policy on Science and Technology(NPST) which was initiated since 1966.

“All the Asia Tiger nations also initiated their Science and Technology policies in the 1960s.

“While other nations implemented their Science and Technology policies, Nigeria has revised the NPST 13 times since then without the political will to implement it,” the letter read.

The Union noted that President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the NRIC on Jan. 6, 2016, stressed the need to re-enact the bill.

In his response, Rtd Air Cdr Sani Zakari, Sergeant At Arms assured the Union that their letter shall certainly be delivered to the appropriate authorities concerned.”