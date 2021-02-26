By Michael Oche, Abuja

The two workers’ unions in the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) have agreed to work together and put aside their differences as they tackle the management of the commission on issues affecting workers.

LEADERSHIP report that the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), an affiliate of TUC and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), an affiliate of NLC had disagreed on ways to address the issues affecting the workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

NLC had on Wednesday led AUPCTRE and other of its affiliates to picket the commission, an action which was condemned by SSASCGOC.

However, speaking on Thursday in Abuja after meeting with the leadership of both unions, NLC president, Ayuba Wabba said they are resolved to seek common ground.

“We are coming up with a united voice to continue to defend the rights and privileges of Nigerian workers and even by extension, the citizens of our dear country who actually look up to Labour to play the traditional role of protecting citizens’ rights.

Wabba insisted that the centrality of every issue should be the welfare and well-being of every worker.