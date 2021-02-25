By Michael Oche, Abuja

The two workers’ unions in the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) have agreed to work together and put aside their differences as they tackle the management of the Commission on issues affecting workers.

LEADERSHIP report that the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), an affiliate of TUC and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), an affiliate of NLC had disagreed on ways to address the issues affect the workers.

NLC had on Wednesday led AUPCTRE and other of its affiliates to picket the Commission, an action which was condemned by SSASCGOC.

However, speaking on Thursday in Abuja after meeting with the leadership of both unions, NLC president, Ayuba Wabba said they are resolved to seek common ground.

He said, “I want to assure you that all of us are working assiduously to try to see to it that the core values of unions that extends solidarity to each other and even try to ensure that injury to one is injury to all will continue to be respected

“We are coming up with a united voice to continue to defend the rights and privileges of Nigerian workers and even by extension, the citizens of our dear country who actually look up to Labour to play the traditional role of protecting citizens’ rights.”

Wabba insisted that the centrality of every issue should be the welfare and well-being of every worker

He said, “we need to unite to defend our workers and that is the main reason why we thought that even before approaching any management for any meeting, because they have requested for a meeting, including the minister. But we said no, let us first meet as an in-house organisation, look at the issues and come up with our conclusion and then we can be able to meet with any other party.”