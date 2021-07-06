There are now a total of 57.3 million unique NIN enrolments, with average of three to four SIMs per NIN just as the federal government has approved the extension of the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to July 26, 2021.

The decision to extend the deadline was made after a request by stakeholders on the need to consolidate the enrolment and NIN-SIM verification process following the rapid increase in the number of enrolment systems across the country.

As at June 28, 2021, a total of 5,410 enrolment systems are now available across the country and this would significantly ease the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM. It is worthy of note that there were only about 800 such enrolment systems as at December 2020.

The extension is part of its effort to make it easier for citizens and residents to obtain the NIN and it is important to take advantage of the extension. With the great number of enrolment centres across the country, every citizen and legal resident should be able to obtain their NINs.

A statement jointly signed by director, Public Affairs,

Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde and head, corporate communications, National Identity Management Commission, Mr. Kayode Adegoke, stated that the minister of communications and digital economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, on behalf of the federal government, appreciates Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise.

According to the statement, the executive vice chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Dambatta, and the director-general/CEO, National Identity Management Commission, Dr. Aliyu Azeez, urged citizens and legal residents to make sure they use the opportunity to complete the process of enrolment and verification.