Speakers of Northern States Houses of Assembly rose from their meeting in Kaduna with a call on governors in the North to unite and fight the insecurity bedeviling the region for the peaceful co-existence of their people and the development of the region.

The speakers decried the spate of insecurity in the country particularly in the North, and acknowledged the constraint and limitations of the state governors as regards the control of security agencies in their respective states.

In a communique after the meeting in Kaduna yesterday, the speakers also called on the relevant stakeholders to prioritize the security of lives and property of the people, saying the budget should skew in favour of security of lives and property, being the basis of any government.

The communique was signed by Hon Abubakar Yakubu Suleiman as chairman and Hon Saleh S. Yipmong and Hon (Dr) P.M Mackonde as members and made available to journalists in Bauchi.

The communique called on relevant stakeholders in the country to use the opportunity provided by the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution to provide for community policing for better security of life and property of the citizens.

It supported the devolution of powers by decongesting the exclusive legislative list for concurrent legislative list in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The speakers also advocated for more empowerment schemes that will ultimately engage the youths and take them off the streets thereby enhancing the security of life and property of the people in the region.

The forum called for collaboration and partnership with public and private organisations to bring back the Northern moribund industries to life and for security experts and professionals to be engaged to train vigilantes and other local security groups to effectively complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.

The forum commended the Kebbi State governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu and the security agencies in Kebbi State for their swift actions that resulted in securing the release of some kidnapped students and staff of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in the state.

It called on the federal government to provide more security to the Northern part of Borno State to take over the control of Guzamala local government area that is under the full control of the insurgents, and the deployment of more military personnel in Abadam and Baga local government areas of the state to check the nefarious activities of the insurgents.