Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo Ayinde, has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the November 3 US presidential election, urging him to reunite the people.

MC Oluomo, who is also an American citizen, in an apparent celebration of Donald Trump’s loss, said Biden’s victory came at a time the United States is divided more than ever.

He urged the new President-elect and his vice to unite Americans and ensure that the will of the people prevails in their policy directions.