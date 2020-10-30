United Airlines is launching a new COVID-19 testing programme to deter government officials from advocating future travel restrictions.

Yesterday, the airline announced it plan to begin the testing programme on flights from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to London Heathrow starting with effect from November 26 until December 11, 2020.

The cost of the test will be covered by United and will be conducted through its partner , Premise Health, which will administer the test in the airline’s club near Gate C93 before the flight takes off.

“We believe the ability to provide fast, same-day COVID-19 testing will play vital role in safely reopening travel around the world and navigating quarantines and travel restrictions, particularly to key international destinations like London,” said United chief customer officer, Toby Enqvis.

“Through this pilot programme, we’ll guarantee that everyone on board has tested negative for COVID-19. This move is another element to our layered approach to safety. United will continue to lead on testing, while at the same time exploring new solutions that will boost safest travel experience possible.”

The trial will apply to passengers with over two years -old travel history to London from Newark on United Flight 14, departing at 7:15 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The trial comes after a similar, successful testing trial from San Francisco to Hawaii.

Customers who test negative for coronavirus could “bypass Hawaii’s mandatory quarantine requirements and enjoy their time on the islands sooner,” according to the press release.

The airline is encouraging passengers on the flight to arrive three hours before take off to make an appointment to get tested. United said that it will arrange a flight on a separate airline for those passengers who decline the test.

Even if they test negative, passengers will have to comply with the airline’s health protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.