United Capital Plc has announced the payment of a total of N9 billion as dividend to shareholders for 2021.

According to the company’s results for the year ended December 31, 2021 released on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited at the weekend, the dividend declared translates to N1.50 per share, an increase of 114 per cent.

The company’s gross earnings was up 40 per cent year-on-year to N18.065 billion in 2021 from N12.874 billion in 2020. Investment income grew to N8.901 billion as against N8.262 billion, fee and commission income stood at N6.160 billion from N3.471 billion, while net trading income went up to N1.182 billion compared to N753.226 million.

Net operating income rose by 30.08 per cent to N16.242 billion as against N12.486 billion, while total revenue closed the period higher at N18.065 billion from N12.874 billion.

Operating profit before income tax grew by 53 per cent year-on-year to N12.12 billion, while profit before income tax rose to N11.918 billion from N7.948 billion.

Total assets grew 104 per cent year-on-year to N453.60 billion, while shareholders’ funds rose 25 per cent year-on-year to N30.55 billion from N24.43 billion.

Speaking on the audited financial results, chairman of United Capital, Professor Chika Mordi, stated, “we are proposing N1.50 dividend for every 50 kobo ordinary share, up 114 per cent over 70 kobo dividend paid last year. This affirms our commitment to wealth creation for our shareholders.”

The Group CEO of the company, Mr. Peter Ashade stated, “our strong performance was driven by exponential growth in business activities across all the market segments that we serve as we successfully navigated a volatile operating environment to create best-in-class solutions for our clients.

“United Capital is on a progressive path as witnessed in our strong earnings growth, and superior value delivery to shareholders over the years, amongst other metrics that are reflective of high performing organisations.

“All stakeholders can be assured of our commitment to sustain our organizational growth trajectory well into the foreseeable future as we navigate the tough operating terrain.”

Ashade added that “we will continue to pursue developmental activities and actively engage regulatory authorities, investors, and relevant stakeholder groups towards deepening the capital market, strengthening the broader financial system, and driving financial inclusion as a means of accelerating the economic development of our dear country and empowering its citizens.”