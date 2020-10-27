United Capital Plc has posted a growth of 26 per cent in its profit after tax for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

This was contained in the company’s Q3 financial results released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). Profit after tax of the company grew from N2.75 billion in Q3, 2019 to N3.46 billion in the period under review, indicating 26 per cent growth. Also, the company’s earnings per share stood at 58 kobo, higher than 46 kobo posted in 2019.

Gross earnings grew by 33 per cent to N7.07 billion in Q3 2020, compared to N5.32 billion in Q3 2019, net operating income appreciated by 58 per cent to N6.76 billion in Q3 2020, as against N4.29 billion in Q3 2019, while operating expenses increased by 44 per cent to N2.95 billion in Q3 2020, compared to N2.05 billion in Q3 2019.

Meanwhile, the statement of financial position of the firm showed that total assets recorded a year-to-date growth of 41 per cent to N211.53 billion, compared to N150.46 billion as at December, 2019, while shareholders fund stood at N20.08 billion, increasing by 2.5 per cent year-to-date compared to full year, 2019’s value at N19.59 billion.

Speaking on the group’s performance the group CEO, Mr Peter Ashade, said, “Our operating environment remains tough amid the lingering COVID-19 situation and negative macroeconomic impacts as seen in the continued depreciation of the exchange rate, consistent uptick in headline inflation rate among other macroeconomic indicators.

“As stated during the release of our H1, 2020 results, our business has not been immune to these challenges. Notwithstanding, the Group has remained nimble. We continued to implement our business growth and continuity plans premised on a solid risk assessment framework to ensure we remained focused on providing best-in-class solutions to all client segments.”

He stressed further that, “In line with our initial strategy for the 2020 business year, we shall continue to push further our market diversification and cost-optimization initiatives as well as implement phased automation of our business processes whilst upholding our commitment to ensuring a significant improvement in our value delivery to all our stakeholders.”