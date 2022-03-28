United Capital Plc has paid N9 billion for dividend to its shareholders for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

Leading Investment Bank and foremost Pan-African financial services group, United Capital Plc, held its annual general meeting on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022, at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

At the AGM held in Abuja to present its audited financial statements for the 2021 financial year where it recorded an exceptional performance, the shareholders approved the dividend, which amounts to N1.50 per share; a 114 per cent increase from the previous financial year.

Speaking, the chairman of United Capital, Mr. Chika Mordi, stated, “in spite of macroeconomic pressure, our total revenue was up 40 per cent year-on-year to N18.07 billion in 2020, from N12.87 billion earned in 2020; Operating profit before tax grew to N12.12 billion in 2021 from N7.95 billion in 2020, while profit before tax was up 50 per cent to N11.92 billion, signifying solid growth in the overall profitability of the Group.

“In addition, the total assets of the Group rose 104 per cent year-on-year to N453.60 billion by December 2021, driven by significant growth in managed funds while shareholders’ funds were up 25 per cent to N30.55 billion largely due to the significant growth in profit after tax.”

On the group’s projections and strategic intent for the 2022 financial year, the group chief executive officer, United Capital, Mr. Peter Ashade, said: “our company has again shown consistent growth and resilience in delivering on its commitment to shareholders and other stakeholders as evident in the strong positive financial metrics recorded in the year under review.

“Going into the 2022 business year, we will focus on our transformation agenda by deepening our value propositions to key market segments especially mass affluent and mass-market clients and exploit new market opportunities. Our stakeholders can be assured of our commitment to keep delivering an exceptional result.”

Beyond its impressive financial figures, United Capital also recorded a number of remarkable feats in the previous year. The Group successfully launched the United Capital Infrastructure Fund (UCIF) as a vehicle for infrastructure development in the country following the successful registration of the Fund with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).