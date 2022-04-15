United Capital Plc, has recorded N4.2billion gross earnings, representing a growth of 35 per cent in the first three months period ended March 31, 2022.

The company’s unaudited financial statements for first quarter (Q1), 2022 released on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited showed that gross earnings grew to N4.212 billion from N3.120 billion as at March 2021.

Net operating income stood at N3.547 billion as against N3.101 billion in Q1, 2021, while total revenue amounted to N4.212 billion compared to N3.120 billion in Q1, 2021.

Profit before income tax rose 36 per cent from N1.975 billion in Q1, 2021 to N2.688 billion in Q1, 2022, while profit for the period under review jumped from N1.659 billion in Q1, 2021 to N2.309 billion in Q1, 2022. Earnings per share increased to N1.54 compared to N1.11 achieved in Q1, 2021.

Total assets as at Q1, 2022 stood at N463.931 billion higher than N453.598 billion in December, 2021, while shareholders’ funds declined to N23.849 billion as against N30.547 billion as at December 2021, as a result of N9 billion dividend payout during the period under review.

Speaking on the unaudited financial results, the chairman of the Company, Professor Chika Mordi stated, “United Capital is on a remarkable growth path as reflected in our strong financial results in Q1, 2022. We remain uniquely positioned to increasing value delivery to all our stakeholders.”

Also, the group chief executive officer, Mr. Peter Ashade, said: “as a financial market player, capital market operator, investment manager, and consumer lender, we play a unique role in expanding service offerings in the financial services ecosystem while creating and distributing wealth amongst diverse stakeholders.

“United Capital is on a sustainable growth trajectory driven by increasing patronage and expanded activities across all our businesses, and market segments that we serve.”

He stated that, “we kicked-off the year 2022 on a sure footing and we are poised to deliver new services and expand into new markets to grow our businesses in line with our three-year growth strategy.”

United Capital Plc is a Pan-African financial and investment services group, with a mission to provide bespoke and innovative value-added services to its client.