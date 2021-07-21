Both Manchester United and Liverpool will reportedly bid for Saul Niguez if talks with Barcelona fall through.

Barcelona are currently in advanced negotiations about a swap deal with Saul moving to the Camp Nou, having offered Antoine Griezmann as a makeweight to sign the midfielder.

Following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month, the Reds will be particularly interested in central midfield reinforcements with Saul fitting just that bill.

The 26-year-old has been with Atletico his entire professional career having progressed through their youth ranks and has transitioned into a world-class midfielder since establishing himself in the first-team set-up.

Spending almost a decade at the Spanish capital club, Saul has made a total of 337 appearances for Atletico, winning the La Liga, Copa del Rey and Europa League titles in the process.

However, the Spaniard has fallen out of favour with manager Diego Simeone, losing a spot in his preferred area of central midfield, with the arrival of Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese pushing him further down the pecking order.

With that said, Atletico are now willing to let their one-club man fly the nest for €40m (£34.3m), despite him still having five years left on his current contract.

But where will the midfielder maestro be next season – Barca, United or Liverpool? Watch this space.

