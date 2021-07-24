ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United have completed the signing of Jadon Sancho on a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months, the club confirmed on Friday.

Borussia Dortmund had previously confirmed the agreement, stating on July 1 that the transfer fee is “fixed” at €85 million ($99.98m). United also confirmed that the deal had been initially agreed to, subject to a medical after England’s participation at Euro 2020.

Sancho and United teammate Marcus Rashford both missed penalties in the final of the tournament, as Italy won 3-2 after extra time.

Sancho said: “The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve.”

The deal officially brings to an end a transfer saga which has gone on for nearly 18 months.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Jadon epitomises the type of player I want to bring to the club, he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United. He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom.

“His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the team. Old Trafford will give him the platform he needs to release his untapped talent and perform at the highest level. For a player of his age, Jadon has already achieved a great deal and showed the courage to go and prove himself abroad.

“We all look forward to welcoming Jadon to the squad as we prepare for the new campaign.”

United tried to sign Sancho last summer but failed to agree a fee with Dortmund. The German side lowered their asking from £108m ($148m) and after seeing at least two bids knocked back United were finally able to reach an agreement this summer.