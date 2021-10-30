Manchester United got back to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, courtesy of goals from Cristiano Ronaldo Edinson Cavani and substitute Marcus Rashford completed the scoring but Spurs fans began to turn on manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

United, who lost 5-0 to rivals Liverpool in the Premier League last Sunday, recovered to take an important three points after a week of speculation about the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Wilfried Zaha became the first player to score 50 top-flight goals for Crystal Palace as 10-man Manchester City suffered a 2-0 shock defeat at Etihad Stadium.

Zaha struck after just six minutes when Conor Gallagher robbed Aymeric Laporte inside his own half before Gallagher wrapped up the points when he fired home two minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was the star of the show as an improving Arsenal made it nine games unbeaten in all competitions with a 2-0 victory at Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arsenal flew out of the traps at the King Power Stadium, taking a two-goal lead inside 18 minutes through Brazilian centre Gabriel Magalhaes and livewire Emile Smith-Rowe.

Meanwhile Reece James scored twice to help Premier League leaders Chelsea beat Newcastle United 3-0 at a packed StJames’ Park.

James blasted the ball into the roof of the net after Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross was headed into his path to put the visitors ahead after 65 minutes. Darlow then fouled Kai Havertz to give Chelsea a penalty, which Jorginho converted for a third goal.

Also, Brighton came from two goals down to secure a deserved point and deny Liverpool victory in an 2-2 incident-packed game at Anfield.

Captain Jordan Henderson fired the Reds ahead from 18 yards moments as Sadio Mane headed Liverpool into a 2-0 lead after a cross by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on for the injured Naby Keita.

Brighton’s comeback started through Enock Mwepu’s first Premier League goal, a stunning attempt from 25 yards which deceived Alisson. Graham Potter’s side were impressive and they equalised when Trossard slotted home after an assist by former Liverpool player Adam Lallana.