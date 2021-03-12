In Nigeria today, the evil phenomenon of insecurity is so palpable that many are afraid to do the ordinary that define their daily activity. If they are not afraid of being kidnapped, they are worried about their children playing in the open, going to school or themselves going out where there is a probability that they may be abducted. Some are even abducted in their living rooms for ransom. The situation is so upsetting that life and living is beginning to seem like a nightmare only that it is very real.

The worry about it is that those who perpetrate the act do it with incredible bravado that raises more questions than answers about the effectiveness of the measures in place to ensure the safety of life and property. In the prevailing circumstance, the tendency has been for the people harassed and benumbed by fear to indulge in dangerous finger-pointing as to which ethnic group is guilty of the sad development.

But statistics emanating from the identity of some of those who have been apprehended so far in connection with the harrowing experience Nigerians are exposed to indicate that the perpetrators are not limited to any ethnic group, geographical entity or religious affiliation.

Analysing the development as it presently is, security experts claim that there is a greater danger in giving the security challenge facing the nation any form of ethnic or religious coloration. In their expert opinion, what ought to be of paramount importance should be how to join hands, pull resources so as to put an end to the challenge before it destroys the nation altogether.

It is from this standpoint that this newspaper calls on all stakeholders, in particular, religious leaders to join forces with security agencies in ridding the people of ethnic bias that could cause hatred and degenerate to a crisis of its own that is capable of further causing schism within the society.

Such a synergy, in our view, will even produce a better result if the elite in the country shun petty sentiments and work for the progress of the country. It needs to be stressed that the victims are not of any particular ethnic stock, religion or trade. What is required in the circumstance is for all hands to be on deck as the authorities grapple with the challenge of bringing to an end the raging menace.

The disturbing aspect of the crime is not just the huge ransom usually placed on kidnap victims (especially with the new method of group abduction) which members of their families/government are compelled to pay, but the anxiety that even after paying the ransom, many may not be lucky to come out of their den alive.

We commend the initiative of some groups and government at all levels directed at ending the deadly business that is fast becoming an industry. However, what is desirable at this time is a holistic approach to finding a lasting solution to the problem. Pointing accusing fingers at any ethnic group or part of the country is decidedly counterproductive.

Recently, the governors and other political leaders from the Southwest and the Northern zones met to deliberate on strategies to tackle security challenges facing their areas. They expressed their resolve to tackle, regardless of their political affiliations, crime and criminals. That, in our view, is a positive development and the way to go in the search for a solution to the problem.

In this direction, we suggest that government at all levels must be proactive in tackling the current security issues and the adoption of a scientific approach towards the resolution of the crisis will bear far-reaching effects. It is also of importance, in our opinion, that states should collaborate with one another in this fight because insecurity has become a major issue in the polity today and no part of the country is spared its debilitating effect.

While the effort is on to successfully fight and defeat this scourge, we reiterate that it is the duty of the government, as enshrined in the constitution, to protect the life and property of Nigerians. Despondency, in our considered opinion, is one reaction that must not be allowed to creep into this effort to deny the criminals the joy they derive from harassing innocent members of the society. This is because such state of mind can demoralise and weaken the resolve of the people to fight the real enemy.

While it is pertinent to seek divine intervention in matters like this, we also insist that it must be clearly understood that the crime situation is essentially human and must be treated as such. The authorities, in their utterances and nuances, owe themselves a duty to inspire hope and confidence in the citizens who must be made to accept without question that what is going on in the country is a passing phase.