In its bid to demonstrate increased commitment towards promoting financial inclusion and women empowerment, Nigeria’s retail lender, Unity Bank Plc has launched a new retail product codenamed Yanga Account. The product was designed to deepen beneficial impact on Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operated by women in the mass market retail space.

The bank also unveiled Nigerian film actress Sola Sobowale as its chief brand ambassador at the event which took place yesterday in Mararaba area of Nasarawa State, a border community with Abuja.

As a product targeted to boost the Nigerian women entrepreneurs, the initiative was intended to create Yanga Experience, from promoting the business, capacity building to health insurance scheme for Yanga account holders.

According to the bank, the benefits for signing up to Yanga Account are summed up as ‘The Yanga Experience’. Unity bank said it is targeting to capture every woman in the mass-market retail space with the new initiative, saying Yanga Account holders will enjoy many benefits including stress-free savings and investment, access to the services of dedicated sales agents and agency banking services close to the location of their businesses.

The account holders have also been promised special business seminar and training on how to grow business, access to microloans, customized debit cards and other bundled e-banking products.

Managing director/CEO of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs Tomi Somefun stated that the “Yanga Account is being launched as a bold attempt to directly cater to women and their respective businesses.”

Speaking after her introduction to the crowd, Sobowale said the launching of the product is in recognition of the importance of women in nation building. She said Yanga Account will give substance to women and help bring out the untapped potentials in women across the country.

“This is what another bank has not been able to do, attaching agents to every account holder to make transaction on their accounts seamless. Unity bank speaks every language. Everybody is qualified for the account. Yanga is here to stay,” Sobowale said. “I want everybody to now call me Mama Yanga. Anytime you are looking for a role model that stand for what they are come to Unity Bank.”

Somefun said the Account “is open to all market women in farming, fashion design, tailoring, frozen food, pastry and baking, cosmetics, jewellery designs and making, skincare, eateries and restaurants, etc. whether living in the communities or cities.”

“Yanga Account is conceived and designed for the financial literacy and empowerment of Nigerian women. It is about making sure that our women who make up 55% of the financially excluded Nigerians have access to basic and life-changing financial services.”

Recent research by Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA) showed that “Women need economic opportunities if countries are to realize the full potential of their human capital. Financial inclusion can benefit individuals, families, and businesses, supporting key outcomes such as GDP growth”.

Speaking further, Somefun said: “The Yanga account will also be incorporating an affordable Health insurance scheme not only as a part of the product bouquet underpinning the Bank’s belief in health and wellness which translate to wealth creation but also to drive insurance penetration which is presently at 2% in Nigeria. We, therefore, believe that this will provide essential ingredients to growing a business as well as adding greater value for Yanga account holders.

“At Unity Bank, through products like Yanga Account, we continue to align with the vision of the Central Bank of Nigerian and the financial services ecosystem to provide needed support for Nigerian women by enhancing access to wealth-creating opportunities in the financial services sector”.

Also, group head, retail, SME banking and e-business at Unity Bank Mr Funwa Akinmade said: “the official launch of the Yanga Account is an extremely important step for us as a Bank because it is one step that brings our services closer to Nigerian women as Unity Bank makes the efforts to further expand its retail footprints in the market.

“At Unity Bank Plc, we have devoted the past few years to constantly innovating with banking solutions to enable us to drive more financial inclusiveness in different market segments, but the Yanga Account is introduced as a bold attempt to directly cater to women and their respective businesses.

“Unity Yanga is a well-packaged banking product that combines several services that most small businesses owned by women will need to become profitable. We are optimistic that Nigerian women will embrace the Yanga Account and leverage its full benefits to grow their businesses.”