The National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) from April to May, 2022.

The examination is conducted for admission into Federal Unity Colleges and was earlier scheduled for April 23, 2022, but the Council said the examination will now be conducted on a new date, May 7, 2022.

The Head of Information and Public Relations, NECO, Azeez Sani, said the development was to give room for the states with low registration to make up.