Ahead of the Abba Bichi Unity Football Cup, former Golden Eaglets Star, Abba Bichi has called up some fantastic players from Abuja to embark with him to Kano State for the much anticipated heavyweight clash between Bichi FC and Super Eagles Captain, Team Ahmed Musa.

Inform Khalifa Bichi, tops the list of invited stars such as Yaseer Bello, Paul Joshua and Gdado were called.

Others are Sadiq Katika, Olumide and Bature Muhammad made the final cut of the 8-man highly attacking side.

Speaking ahead of the epic battle, the club President of Bichi FC, Haruna Ibrahim, said that all invited players were called based on merit, professionalism and are in their best of form to deliver at the biggest stage.

“The selected players were called due to their recent performance and fitness, already preparation are in top gear to ensure that the team emerged victorious at the end of the tournament”.

Haruna, however charged the team to go all out for victory in Kano while assuring the Bichi FC fans maximum points against the Super Eagles captain team.

“We are calling on Bichi FC fans all over the world to support the team at the start of hostilities to the end and we assured them of victory in all our matches.”

It should be noted that about 96 players grouped in 8 teams will lock horns for the 2021 edition of the Abba Bichi Football Unity Cup title.

The 2nd edition of the Abba Bichi Unity Cup will come under spotlight from Monday 26 to Tuesday 27 July 2021 at the Ahmed Musa Sports Centre in Kano State.